Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma health officials have released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that female patients get a pregnancy test.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health posted the new rules on Friday. The agency's board is expected to consider them at a special meeting on Wednesday.

The original rules approved by the board earlier this month prompted outrage from medical marijuana supporters who said they went too far.

The board approved last-minute changes to ban the sale of smokable pot and require a pharmacist in every dispensary. The rules also required female patients seeking a license to undergo a pregnancy test first.

All of those requirements are deleted from the new rules.

