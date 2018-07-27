Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma health officials have released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that female patients get a pregnancy test.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health posted the new rules on Friday. The agency's board is expected to consider them at a special meeting on Wednesday.

The original rules approved by the board earlier this month prompted outrage from medical marijuana supporters who said they went too far.

The board approved last-minute changes to ban the sale of smokable pot and require a pharmacist in every dispensary. The rules also required female patients seeking a license to undergo a pregnancy test first.

All of those requirements are deleted from the new rules.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.