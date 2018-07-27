Death toll in Pennsylvania floods hits 2 after body found

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

A judge has ruled that data on where prescription opioids were distributed cannot be made public through public records requests.

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.

(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, says he now represents three additional women who had relationships with President Donald Trump and were paid "hush money" before the 2016 presidential election.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

Montana's secretary of state has said for the first time that Russian hackers unsuccessfully probed the state's election systems for weaknesses in 2016.

(Patrick Cote /The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File). FILE - In this May 28, 2014 file photo, Corey Stapleton answers questions during a debate among candidates for the GOP nomination for the U.S. House in Kalispell, Mont. Montana's Secretary of State Sta...

Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. About a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University now are saying publicly that they were groped and fondled decades ago by...

(Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP). Water rises on Duke Street in Hummelstown, Pa., Tuesday, July 24, 2018 as flooding on the Swatara Creek has caused a disaster declaration in Derry Township.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have identified a second victim of this week's flooding in Pennsylvania.

The coroner said Friday a woman found by a civilian in Conewago Creek near Elizabethtown is 19-year-old Laura Olweiler. He says she died of accidental drowning.

Her body was recovered Thursday less than a mile downstream from where police said she was swept into the swollen creek on Monday as she tried to cross it.

An 18-year-old man also drowned, apparently when he was swept away by floodwaters in Adams County after his car became stranded. His body was found Wednesday.

Five days of downpours brought a foot or more of rain to an over 100-mile swath of Pennsylvania.

