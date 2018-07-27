Death toll in Pennsylvania floods hits 2 after body found

Friday, July 27 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:13:08 GMT
(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. About a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University now are saying publicly that they were groped and fondled decades ago by...
Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.More >>
Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.More >>
Friday, July 27 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:12:44 GMT
(Patrick Cote /The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File). FILE - In this May 28, 2014 file photo, Corey Stapleton answers questions during a debate among candidates for the GOP nomination for the U.S. House in Kalispell, Mont. Montana's Secretary of State Sta...
Montana's secretary of state has said for the first time that Russian hackers unsuccessfully probed the state's election systems for weaknesses in 2016.More >>
Montana's secretary of state has said for the first time that Russian hackers unsuccessfully probed the state's election systems for weaknesses in 2016.More >>
Friday, July 27 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:12:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...
The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.More >>
The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.More >>
Friday, July 27 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:12:05 GMT
Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, says he now represents three additional women who had relationships with President Donald Trump and were paid "hush money" before the 2016...More >>
Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, says he now represents three additional women who had relationships with President Donald Trump and were paid "hush money" before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
Friday, July 27 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:10:49 GMT
(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...
Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>
Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>
Friday, July 27 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:10:05 GMT
(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...
A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.More >>
A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.More >>
Friday, July 27 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:01:45 GMT
(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...
Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.More >>
Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.More >>
Friday, July 27 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:01:34 GMT
(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...
Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.More >>
Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.More >>
Friday, July 27 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:01:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains