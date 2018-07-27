Hundreds attend funeral for father, 3 kids killed on boat

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

Massachusetts has become the first state since President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S Supreme Court to abolish an abortion ban that predates the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

(Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via AP). Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signs legislation repealing the state's archaic anti-abortion laws, in Boston on Friday, July 27, 2018. Massachusetts on Friday became the first state since President Donald Tr...

Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.

A judge has ruled that data on where prescription opioids were distributed cannot be made public through public records requests.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

Apple CEO Tim Cook is among those headed to Salt Lake City for a music festival organized by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds to support LGBT youth in the Mormon church.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman speaks to the media during a news conference at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost 9 family members in the accident Thursday on Table Rock L...

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Patsy Coleman, right, is comforted by a guest before the start of a prayer vigil, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. The vigil was held for the Coleman family and other families who lost family members in Thursday's duc...

(Nathan Papes /The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Using a barge mounted crane, a salvage crew from Fitzco Marine Group begin the process of raising a duck boat from below the surface of Table Rock Lake on Monday, July 23, 2018. 17 people were killed ...

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). The Rev. Melvin Johnson prays during a prayer vigil, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. The vigil was held for the Coleman family and other families who lost family members in the duck boat accident at Table Rock Lake n...

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Pastor Darryl Webster prays during a prayer vigil, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. The vigil was held for the Coleman family and other families who lost members in the duck boat accident at Table Rock Lake near Brans...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A father and three children who were among nine members of a close-knit Indiana family killed in a tourist boat accident were remembered Friday during a nearly three-hour service attended by hundreds who showed up to support their surviving relatives.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, first lady Janet Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson were among the dignitaries who attended the services at Grace Apostolic Church for 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

Tia Coleman, who was Glenn Coleman's wife and the children's mother, was one of only two survivors among 11 Coleman family members who boarded a duck boat that capsized and sank on July 19 on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, killing 17 people .

Suffragan Bishop Kevin Harrison of Grace Apostolic Church said that despite the tragedy, there has been an outpouring of support and messages of consolation for the family. He said it shows that "we still are a community of love."

"This community stretched far beyond the boundaries of the city of Indianapolis and even the boundaries of the state of Missouri," he said, adding that "the love and support that has been shown in so many different ways to this family" has come from across the globe.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Tia Coleman, who works in the child support division of the prosecutor's office, is "a gentle, wonderful young woman" who's part of the department's extended family. He said she's now struggling with an immense loss that raises "the age-old question of why bad things happen to good persons" but that he sees "a glimmer of hope."

"It's difficult to talk about, that there's something positive, a glimmer of hope that comes out of this unimaginable tragedy that has befallen Tia and her in-laws. It reminds me that we are ultimately a good people despite the divisive, caustic rhetoric that we hear from some. We're still in touch with our good nature," he said.

Master of ceremony Nicole Young Starks read statements prepared by the Coleman family about the victims. She described Glenn Coleman as man who cared for and provided for his family and believed that he and Tia, who wed in 2007, "were the most beautiful couple in the world."

Reese had autism, was extremely smart and loved to sing, and would often search the internet for sing-alongs to purchase and take part in, Starks said. She said Evan "had a heart of gold but was very competitive" but good-spirited in that competitiveness.

Starks said Tia Coleman was trying to raise Arya - "the first girl in a family with many boys" - as a princess, but that she discovered that the toddler was as tough as her brothers.

"So we had to accept that she was a rough princess," she said reading from the family's statements, which said "each of the Coleman children had their own unique personality."

A funeral will be held Saturday for the five other Coleman family members who died in the boat's sinking: 70-year-old Horace Coleman and his 69-year-old wife, Belinda, 76-year-old Ervin Coleman, 45-year-old Angela Coleman and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell.

