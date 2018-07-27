Broken Arrow Man Arrested On Burglary Charges

Broken Arrow Police say a man is in custody on burglary charges.

According to BAPD, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1100 block of West Atlanta Court around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Reports stated that two males were seen fighting the front yard.

Officers say when they arrived they located and identified Brian Edmounds, in the street bleeding from a stab wound to the upper arm. An officer was able to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.

A second male subject was located inside the residence and stated he was assaulted by Edmounds in the front yard. The victim stated he retreated inside his residence and shut the front door.

According to statements collected by the officers, Edmounds then forced the door open and continued the assault. The victim retrieved a knife and used it against Edmounds.

Edmounds was treated and released at a local hospital before being taken into custody on a Tulsa District charge of 1st Degree Burglary.