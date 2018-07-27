Facebook cleanup: Hurt the stock, help the world?

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

Video and audio recordings recovered from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

Video and audio recordings recovered from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

Harvard University is defending its admissions practices in new court records that also offer a scathing rebuke of the group that's suing over alleged discrimination.

Harvard University is defending its admissions practices in new court records that also offer a scathing rebuke of the group that's suing over alleged discrimination.

Montana's secretary of state has said for the first time that Russian hackers unsuccessfully probed the state's election systems for weaknesses in 2016.

Montana's secretary of state has said for the first time that Russian hackers unsuccessfully probed the state's election systems for weaknesses in 2016.

(Patrick Cote /The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File). FILE - In this May 28, 2014 file photo, Corey Stapleton answers questions during a debate among candidates for the GOP nomination for the U.S. House in Kalispell, Mont. Montana's Secretary of State Sta...

(Patrick Cote /The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File). FILE - In this May 28, 2014 file photo, Corey Stapleton answers questions during a debate among candidates for the GOP nomination for the U.S. House in Kalispell, Mont. Montana's Secretary of State Sta...

Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.

Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. About a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University now are saying publicly that they were groped and fondled decades ago by...

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. About a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University now are saying publicly that they were groped and fondled decades ago by...

Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.

Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.

(Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...

(Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - It's been a rough year for Facebook and its investors. Questions of data privacy, fake news proliferation and user growth have dogged the company.

Now, it is investing heavily on fixing those problems. Not everyone is convinced of the solutions - but if you take Facebook at its word, the changes it plans will ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.

For Facebook, the investment is not just about catering to users; it's also an act of self-preservation.

If trust in the platform erodes, so too does the company's user base as well as the advertisers who pay big money to access eyeballs.

"If they did nothing, they would be more vulnerable to some kind of backlash," said Drew Margolin, communications professor at Cornell University.

The social media giant's shares tanked 19 percent on Thursday - its biggest one-day drop in Facebook history - the day after it revealed that user growth has slowed amid swirling questions about how Facebook's information is used. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it's all for a good cause, even at the expense of short-term profits and stock price.

"As I've said on past calls, we're investing so much in security that it will significantly impact our profitability. We're starting to see that this quarter," Zuckerberg said in a conference call with analysts.

So what exactly do these investments look like?

For one, the company is on track to hire 20,000 content moderators this year to clean up posts, photos and videos on its platform that violate the social network's rules. They go through everything from nude photos to violent videos and threats of violence to determine what can stay on Facebook and what needs to go.

Facebook is also investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate its cleanup efforts, but experts say it could take decades before this effort fully pays off.

Bart Selman, a computer science professor at Cornell University and artificial intelligence expert, notes that while the company is "hiring great people" and building up fast to catch up to rivals like Google on this front, it might be too optimistic on how quickly AI will help them address big problems such as fake news and political manipulation.

The company already uses AI to automatically remove child pornography and terrorist propaganda, but with content in the gray areas, humans need to step in.

Facebook also must keep its service useful and fun for people while grappling with growing concerns about tech addiction and the effects of social media on people's well-being. For years, the company has been able to grow the way it has by using subtle and not-so-subtle tricks to keep as many people on Facebook for as long as possible, including endless notifications and prompts to log in, algorithms that show users what they want to see and an endless stream of friend suggestions under the heading "people you may know."

To fix this, Facebook says it is now prioritizing "meaningful" content in people's feeds, such as photos and notes from friends and family and posts that spark conversation rather than mindless scrolling. The company warned, however, that the changes might results in people spending less time on the site, which could cut into advertising revenue and daily user numbers.

Then there is user privacy. Prompted in part by European regulations that went into effect in May as well as broader privacy concerns, Facebook says it is giving people more choices around what ads they want to see, and how they are tracked on and off the service. In Europe, the company doesn't have much of a choice. But there is a broader backlash around how it handles users' private information and in an increasingly privacy-conscious world, its core business model could start to show some cracks.

Critics say there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of Facebook's fixes. Despite Zuckerberg's missives about building community and making the world better, it is still a business.

"The biggest takeaway is that we still don't really know what's going on," said Michael Connor, whose Open Mic group helps investors push tech companies to address privacy, abuse and other issues. Sure, they have made changes, he added. But it's hard to tell whether they are meaningful shifts or just tinkering around the edges.

Rich Mogull CEO of the security firm Securosis, said the question of whether Facebook is taking the right approach now will depend on the degree of what larger cultural changes they're making, he said.

"As long as Facebook's business model relies on collecting massive amounts of user data and selling access to those users, they will always struggle to maintain a balance that favors privacy," he said. "They can be incredibly secure, but this will only equate to privacy when Facebook decides they want it to, and find a business model that supports it."

____

Mae Anderson in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.