TCSO Cadets Volunteer At Community Food Bank

19 cadets from the Tulsa County Sheriff's office spent Friday morning at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

They helped sort and package donated food that will help feed hungry families. The Sheriff's office says they want to give incoming Detention Officers a sense of service to their community.

“It’s part of our motto, ‘Total commitment to serving others.’ So we have them do that community service project to reemphasize that. They will be working full time in our jail but it’s something we do with every academy,” said Deputy and Public Information Officer Justin Green.

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is located at 1304 N Kenosha Ave, Tulsa. With branches in both Tulsa and McAlester, the Food Bank distributes donated items to feeding programs in 24 counties across Eastern Oklahoma.