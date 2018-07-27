Sand Springs Historical Museum Holding ‘Lady Liberty’ Exhibit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sand Springs Historical Museum Holding 'Lady Liberty' Exhibit

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

An exhibit featuring images of the Statue of Liberty is open at the Sand Springs Historical Museum.

The core of the exhibit is a dozen, or so, lithographs from the Museum of Folk Art in New York City they found in a storage facility.

"I was in our storage facility about a year ago," said Ginger Murphy, director of the Sand Springs Historical Museum.

Murphy said she found an unopened package from New York City postmarked 1993 that contained lithographs of patriotic images, particularly of Lady Liberty.

"It was just happenstance that I stumbled across these," she said.

A happy happenstance.

Murphy said there is no record of who got them or why, but they are all patriotic images from different artists and different time periods.

She's also fond of a painting of New York Harbor on the Fourth of July.

“I think that one is really neat, it could be from any time period," she said.

Local attorney Cynthia Phillips contributed some of her Statue of Liberty collection to round out the exhibit.

There’s also a photo from July of 1918 - 18,000 soldiers at Fort Dodge, Iowa in a formation like the Statue of Liberty.

Students from Northwoods Academy contributed to this as well.

The museum is located in the old Charles Page Library building and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

