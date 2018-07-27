Tulsa Police Looking For Help Solving Murder at Tulsa Apartments

Tulsa police say they need help from the community to solve the murder of a 24-year-old man at a Tulsa apartment complex and the victim's parents are hopeful someone will come forward with information.

07/25/2018 Related Story: Owasso Man Killed At Tulsa Apartments, Police Searching For Shooter

Dustin Barham's parents tell me they aren't sure why their son was at Sierra Pointe Apartments Wednesday morning. They say whatever he was doing he wasn't trying to hurt anyone and he didn’t deserve to die.

It's been almost three days since a knock at the door in the middle of the night by a police officer, changed the Barham's life forever.

"I'll never forget. He said, "I have to inform you that Dustin was shot and killed tonight." And it was just like time stopped," said Dustin’s father Billy Barham.

On Tuesday night around 11:45, the Bahram family says their son left the house, took out 80 dollars from an ATM and went to Sierra Pointe Apartments in Tulsa. All things very unusual for their son, who they say almost never left Owasso city limits because of his job, his church and his family were all there.

"He was an amazing man. He had a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A smile that would light up the room. He lit the world. Completely lit the world," said Dustin’s mother Andra Barham.

Police say someone shot Dustin in the leg shortly after he drove to the apartments. Their son died within minutes.

"I'm not out for vengeance. I just want to know why it happened," Says Billy Barham. "We just want to know our son did not die over 80 dollars."

Andra and Billy Barham's house is filled with memories now, of Dustin and his favorite things. Together they are holding tight to the hope someone will come forward with answers.

"Cop-wise we are doing everything we can but sometimes there is just nothing to go on,” said Sgt. Dave Walker.

"This wonderful, sweet. amazing man is gone and so many people loved him, and we just want to find justice for our Dustin," said Andra.

"Anyone with information about Dustin's murder is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-2677.