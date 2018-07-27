Red Dirt Diaries: Cutting it Forward

Corporal Tyler Iago has saved dozens of lives with the Oklahoma City Fire Departments, but found himself in uncharted territory June 2nd.More >>
Corporal Tyler Iago has saved dozens of lives with the Oklahoma City Fire Departments, but found himself in uncharted territory June 2nd.More >>
Lizzie Sammons is a junior at Oklahoma State University and is on a team called Pedal the Pacific. They are biking from Seattle to San Diego to raise $250,000 to help sex trafficking victims.More >>
Lizzie Sammons is a junior at Oklahoma State University and is on a team called Pedal the Pacific. They are biking from Seattle to San Diego to raise $250,000 to help sex trafficking victims.More >>
A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a pickup near 11th and Harvard.More >>
A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a pickup near 11th and Harvard.More >>
A body has been recovered from a creek just a few miles from Lake Eufaula. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.More >>
A body has been recovered from a creek just a few miles from Lake Eufaula. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.