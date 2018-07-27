Nowata Coupled Charged With Child Neglect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Nowata Coupled Charged With Child Neglect

Posted: Updated:

A Nowata couple has been arrested for child neglect and child endangerment after police say they found the couples' young children living in a home full of dead mice and trash.

Nowata police say they entered Ashley Abel and Jason Jones Jr.’s home after being called to a disturbance. A caller stated that they could hear a female at the location screaming for help.

Officers say that when they met Abel at the apartment she was very erratic and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. According to officers, the Abel allowed officers into the apartment after stating that she did not know if her children were okay.

Officers report that the conditions inside the apartment were deplorable. Seeing dead mice, trash, and food on the floor, it was deemed a safety hazard. The children, ages 2 and 4, were found and were breathing but unresponsive. EMS was called for the children and the mother was taken custody. The father, Jones Jr., was also taken into custody after he returned home.

Abel was charged with child neglect, child endangerment while Jones Jr was also with child neglect, child endangerment, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both children were transported to St. John's in Tulsa, OK. where they tested positive for the presence of narcotics. They are expected to survive.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.