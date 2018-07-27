Nowata Coupled Charged With Child Neglect

A Nowata couple has been arrested for child neglect and child endangerment after police say they found the couples' young children living in a home full of dead mice and trash.

Nowata police say they entered Ashley Abel and Jason Jones Jr.’s home after being called to a disturbance. A caller stated that they could hear a female at the location screaming for help.

Officers say that when they met Abel at the apartment she was very erratic and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. According to officers, the Abel allowed officers into the apartment after stating that she did not know if her children were okay.

Officers report that the conditions inside the apartment were deplorable. Seeing dead mice, trash, and food on the floor, it was deemed a safety hazard. The children, ages 2 and 4, were found and were breathing but unresponsive. EMS was called for the children and the mother was taken custody. The father, Jones Jr., was also taken into custody after he returned home.

Abel was charged with child neglect, child endangerment while Jones Jr was also with child neglect, child endangerment, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both children were transported to St. John's in Tulsa, OK. where they tested positive for the presence of narcotics. They are expected to survive.