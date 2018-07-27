Oklahoma City Firefighter Delivers Baby

Corporal Tyler Iago has saved dozens of lives with the Oklahoma City Fire Departments, but found himself in uncharted territory June 2nd.More >>
Starting Aug. 1, Americans will be able to download untraceable plastic 3D-printed guns.More >>
A family is four weeks away from not having a place to live after they spoke out about air conditioning problems at Tulsa's Waterstone Apartment Complex.More >>
The Tulsa Police Department is looking for more reserve officers to join its team. The city council recently funded an academy so those who volunteer don't have to pay to go through the certification process.More >>
