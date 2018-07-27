Community Comes To Aid Of Tulsa Family Asked To Leave Waterstone Apartments

A family is four weeks away from not having a place to live after they spoke out about air conditioning problems at Tulsa's Waterstone Apartment Complex.

Hours after their story aired, people were reaching out to News On 6 to see how they could help. Some offered portable A/C units others offered a place to live. Daniel, his wife, and their 3-year-old daughter weren't expecting this.

"We will waive the deposit and application fee and approve you guys to move in.” Nicole Holt of Bluestone Holding Group.

A couple that owns rental properties couldn't believe what they say when the saw the stories about Daniel and his family.

"It just seems very, very heartless. I just can't imagine putting residents through that since May and then turning around and making them feel homeless," said Holt.

Friday they surprised Daniel with a place to live. The offer also stands for Krystal Ivy, her fiancé and two sons who also say they’re living without A/C the generosity nearly brought Krystal to tears.

"It has to be somebody who knows God because I've prayed, I prayed for an answer and these people have come forward to help us," said Krystal.

Krystal says the property manager promised her someone would come today to fix her A/C but by late afternoon she says no one showed. Her questions to management went unanswered.

On Friday evening Krystal Ivy reached out to News On 6 again to say the property manager threatened her with an eviction and told her not to talk to the media anymore.

A banner at the Waterstone apartments claims that the management is under new ownership. The County Assessor tells says the banner is a lie. They say last time the property was sold was in early 2015 for about $6 million.

"I really hope that if they don't move with us that they are able to find something that will work for them that is much better than this situation," said Holt.

Yaletown Apartments has also come forward offering to help these families with waived fees and 1st month free. If you would like to help the families in some way you can donate or contact them here and here