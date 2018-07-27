Concert honors 5 slain at Maryland newspaper - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Concert honors 5 slain at Maryland newspaper

Posted: Updated:
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-07-28 07:23:52 GMT
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was...More >>
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.More >>

  • Facebook cleanup: Hurt the stock, help the world?

    Facebook cleanup: Hurt the stock, help the world?

    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-07-28 07:23:37 GMT
    Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better...More >>
    Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.More >>

  • Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

    Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-07-28 07:23:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...
    Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>
    Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>
    •   

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.

Good Charlotte will headline Saturday's concert titled "Annapolis Rising: A Benefit for the Capital Gazette and Free Press & First Responders." Other performers include Dublin 5, Higher Hands and Clones of Funk. The concert will feature speakers including staff from the Capital Gazette as well as Washington Post Editor Martin Baron.

The benefit concert will take place from a stage on College Avenue with the Maryland State House in the background.

It's being held one month after the June 28 fatal shooting. The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, remains jailed on five counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.