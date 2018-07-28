Weekend Events Around Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Weekend Events Around Green Country

There are several fun events happening around Green Country this weekend!

The Home and Garden Expo of Oklahoma is at River Spirit Expo Square all weekend.  More than 300 vendors will be on hand with everything from home decor and lawn care to storm shelters and cooking.  Each day there is also a $500 cash giveaway.  The show runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.  Admission is free.

Gospel and Christian artists will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee on Saturday.  The induction ceremony and concert will start at 6 p.m. at the Muskogee Civic Center.  Tickets are $25.

The second annual “Hawaiian Dreams on the Green, an Urban Luau” at Guthrie Green.  A company from Universal Studios will be providing a show with live music and fire dancing.  Food and drinks will be available.  Plus, all guests have a chance to win two flight vouchers to Hawaii courtesy of Guthrie Green.  The event is Saturday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday is the final day of Whole Hawg Days in Eufaula.  The event will include an arts and crafts festival, carnival rides, a car and bike show, and some delicious cook-offs.  You can find a schedule of the festival’s events and locations here.

Have a great weekend, Green Country!

