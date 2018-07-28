Two Charged With Rape Of 15-Year-Old In Tulsa

Tulsa County prosecutors have charged two men with raping and choking a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say Julian Rojas and Lorenzo Marroquin picked the girl up and took her to Marroquin’s apartment.

They say the men offered her alcohol and cocaine before assaulting her several times, after which they drove her home.

Arrest reports show a third person, identified only as Angel, also took part but hasn’t yet been arrested.