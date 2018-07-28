Mother and 5 of her children die in Michigan motel fire

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.

Authorities say an attempted robbery at a jewelry store prompted a heavy police response following initial reports of an active shooter at a Texas mall.

Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.

Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the state, including most of Tulsa.

A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

Authorities say five children and an adult from the same family have been killed in a motel fire in southwestern Michigan.

Mother and 5 of her children die in Michigan motel fire

News of 55 sets of remains said to be of U.S. service members heading home from North Korea has been welcomed by relatives of those still missing from the Korean War, but most know the odds of finding closure are long.

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A fire that swept through a southwestern Michigan motel early Saturday killed five children and their mother, authorities said.

The Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus Township was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after receiving a 911 call at 1:45 a.m., the Berrien County sheriff's office said.

Kiarre Curtis, 26, and five children ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old likely succumbed to smoke inhalation, Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said. Her husband and a 1-year-old child survived. All eight were in the same room.

"It's tragic. It tears at your heart," Boyce said. "Any time you have children, it's worse. When it's multiple children, it's even worse."

The motel is off Interstate 94 in the southwestern corner of Michigan, roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Chicago. Authorities said 27 rooms were occupied and 90 percent of the property was damaged by smoke, fire or water.

Boyce described the two-story motel as a place for people with low incomes to "get back on their feet."

Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation and released from a hospital. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Curtis' husband, Samuel Curtis, was the father of some of the children who died, Boyce said.

"His whole world's been turned upside down," the chief deputy said.

A motel resident, Sarah Sanders, said she fled after a friend shouted at her to get out.

"By the time we get outside, the end of the building exploded," Sanders told the South Bend Tribune. "The glass shattered out and there was big whoof of flame."

Another resident, Robert Payne, said the fire started just a few doors from his room. He said he liked the children and sometimes gave them money for candy.

"They never talked back; perfect," Payne said. "It breaks my heart that I ain't going to see them no more. That's a shame."

This story has been corrected to reflect that police now say the dead woman's name was Kiarre Curtis, not Kiarre Samuel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.