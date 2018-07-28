The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the state, including most of Tulsa.

Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the...

(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP). In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Patrick Dwyane Murphy is pictured in a photo in McAlester, Okla., dated July 8, 2004. Murphy, a 49-year-old member of the Muscogee (Creek) Na...

(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP). In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Patrick Dwyane Murphy is pictured in a photo in McAlester, Okla., dated July 8, 2004. Murphy, a 49-year-old member of the Muscogee (Creek) Na...

A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.

A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.

Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.

Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...

The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat

The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.

A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...

In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.

In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2018.

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...

(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...

The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...

(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.

A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest are comforted during the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duc...

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is among the mourners at Saturday's services at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis to honor 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank July 19 in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, killing 17 people . Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family's only survivors.

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman's husband, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, and three children - 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

10:08 a.m.

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

Saturday's services at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis will honor 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family's only survivors when the boat capsized and sank during a storm, killing 17 people.

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman's husband and three children, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.