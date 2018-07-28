The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat

    •   

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is among the mourners at Saturday's services at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis to honor 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank July 19 in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, killing 17 people . Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family's only survivors.

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman's husband, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, and three children - 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

10:08 a.m.

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

Saturday's services at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis will honor 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family's only survivors when the boat capsized and sank during a storm, killing 17 people.

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman's husband and three children, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

