Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sex abuse case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sex abuse case

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sex abuse case

    Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sex abuse case

    Saturday, July 28 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:32:12 GMT
    A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.More >>
    A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.More >>

  • Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

    Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

    Saturday, July 28 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:21:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...
    Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>
    Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>

  • Chicago releases plan for court-monitored police reform

    Chicago releases plan for court-monitored police reform

    Saturday, July 28 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:21:31 GMT
    (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...
    The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.More >>
    The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.More >>
    •   

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.

Seventy-five-year-old Harry Thomas is the former pastor of Come Alive New Testament Church in Medford and co-founder of the Creation Festival, billed as the country's largest Christian music festival. He failed in a bid to withdraw his guilty plea in sexual assaults and other crimes involving five minors and was sentenced Friday.

Burlington County assistant prosecutor Stephen Eife calls Thomas "a devil in disguise."

Thomas had acknowledged sexually assaulting a 9-year-old, having sexual contact with three girls ages 7 to 9 and exposing himself to a girl. He wept Friday while expressing remorse and confusion about his crimes.

Defense attorney Robin Lord cited Thomas' age, health problems and ministry work.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.