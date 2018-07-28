Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sex abuse case

Saturday, July 28 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:21:35 GMT
(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...
Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>
Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:21:31 GMT
(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...
The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.More >>
The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:21:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...
Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.More >>
Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:21:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...
A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State...More >>
A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:21:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...
The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.More >>
The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:21:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...
Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.More >>
Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:21:09 GMT
(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP). In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Patrick Dwyane Murphy is pictured in a photo in McAlester, Okla., dated July 8, 2004. Murphy, a 49-year-old member of the Muscogee (Creek) Na...
Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the...More >>
Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the state, including most of Tulsa.More >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.
Seventy-five-year-old Harry Thomas is the former pastor of Come Alive New Testament Church in Medford and co-founder of the Creation Festival, billed as the country's largest Christian music festival. He failed in a bid to withdraw his guilty plea in sexual assaults and other crimes involving five minors and was sentenced Friday.
Burlington County assistant prosecutor Stephen Eife calls Thomas "a devil in disguise."
Thomas had acknowledged sexually assaulting a 9-year-old, having sexual contact with three girls ages 7 to 9 and exposing himself to a girl. He wept Friday while expressing remorse and confusion about his crimes.
Defense attorney Robin Lord cited Thomas' age, health problems and ministry work.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.