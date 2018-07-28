Return by NK of possible remains stir relatives' hopes

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.

A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...

Authorities say an attempted robbery at a jewelry store prompted a heavy police response following initial reports of an active shooter at a Texas mall.

Authorities say an attempted robbery at a jewelry store prompted a heavy police response following initial reports of an active shooter at a Texas mall.

Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.

Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.

Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the state, including most of Tulsa.

Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the...

(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP). In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Patrick Dwyane Murphy is pictured in a photo in McAlester, Okla., dated July 8, 2004. Murphy, a 49-year-old member of the Muscogee (Creek) Na...

(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP). In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Patrick Dwyane Murphy is pictured in a photo in McAlester, Okla., dated July 8, 2004. Murphy, a 49-year-old member of the Muscogee (Creek) Na...

A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.

A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...

(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...

Authorities say five children and an adult from the same family have been killed in a motel fire in southwestern Michigan.

Authorities say five children and an adult from the same family have been killed in a motel fire in southwestern Michigan.

News of 55 sets of remains said to be of U.S. service members heading home from North Korea has been welcomed by relatives of those still missing from the Korean War, but most know the odds of finding closure are long.

News of 55 sets of remains said to be of U.S. service members heading home from North Korea has been welcomed by relatives of those still missing from the Korean War, but most know the odds of finding closure are...

(Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP). United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 cases of remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War and returned by...

(Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP). United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 cases of remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War and returned by...

(Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP). United Nations Honor Guard members carry boxes believed to contain the remains of U..S. servicemen killed during the Korean War during return ceremony at Osan Air Base, in Pyeontaek, South Korea, Friday, Ju...

(Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP). United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 cases of remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War and returned by...

By MARGERY A. BECK

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - News that North Korea is sending home 55 sets of remains is being welcomed by relatives of those missing from the Korean War. But most know they still face long odds at achieving any closure: Thousands of soldiers are still unaccounted for, and identifications could take decades.

Ruth Santella, 84, of St. Paul, Minnesota, doesn't hold much hope of living long enough to discover whether her older brother's bones are among those released by North Korea on Friday. Private 1st Class George D'Amico was killed in action on Sept. 27, 1950, near Taejon, Korea, according to a U.S. Army letter his family received in October 1950.

Her mother died still waiting for news that his remains would be coming home, Santella said Friday.

"My mother went to her coffin with tears over George," she said. "She kept everything he ever sent her - a suitcase full of letters and things. He sent a typewriter for me. I still have it."

Ted Barker, of Dallas, is a co-founder of the Korean War Project, which helps families of missing Korean War veterans submit their genetic information, among other things. The DNA samples are processed at a military DNA lab at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, and compared to remains stored at a military lab in Hawaii. The process is painstakingly long; some remains returned from North Korea in the early 1990s still haven't been identified, Barker said.

"It typically takes six to seven years, if the remains have been recovered," Barker said. "If the family has already given a DNA sample, it could go quicker, but it's still not an overnight process."

Santella said her family is still waiting since submitting DNA samples about 15 years ago. Their only clue arrived in an Army letter two years after his death, which said D'Amico's remains had been buried in a temporary United Nations cemetery in Korea, and would be removed to Japan as soon as it was deemed safe.

"If they just could have gotten my mother his dog tags, that would have put her mind at ease," she said. "As it was, she always held on to hope that he was still alive somehow, wandering around in that country. That, maybe, somebody had taken him in."

Jan Curran, 70, of Gilbert, Arizona, was 3 when her father, naval aviator Lt. Charles Garrison, died in captivity after he was shot down and captured in May 1951.

Curran has spent decades seeking ways to repatriate her father's remains. Years have passed since she persuaded several family members to provide DNA.

In 2013, she was able to fly over the site where her father was taken captive.

"It was a healing experience for me to see that, and know that he had been there," she said. "It gave me some peace."

Now, the thought that her father's remains might be among those sent stateside has stirred up all those emotions again. It's "too much to hope for," she said.

"It would be wonderful," she said, pausing to stifle sobs. "It's amazing, after all these years, how much it can still hurt not to have him."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.