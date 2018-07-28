Fire victims: 2 firefighters, great-grandmother, children - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fire victims: 2 firefighters, great-grandmother, children

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). CORRECTS SPELLING TO SHERRY, NOT SHERRI - Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that Sherri's children James, 4, and Emily 5, and grandmother were killed... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). CORRECTS SPELLING TO SHERRY, NOT SHERRI - Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that Sherri's children James, 4, and Emily 5, and grandmother were killed...
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Sherri Bledsoe, left, cries next to her sister Carla outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that her children were killed in a wildfire Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding, Calif. Bledsoe said Saturday that ... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Sherri Bledsoe, left, cries next to her sister Carla outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that her children were killed in a wildfire Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding, Calif. Bledsoe said Saturday that ...
(Casey Lansdon via AP). This Thursday, June 26, 2018, photo released by Casey Lansdon shows Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke in Redding, Calif. A wildfire roared with little warning into the Northern California city as thousands of people scrambled ... (Casey Lansdon via AP). This Thursday, June 26, 2018, photo released by Casey Lansdon shows Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke in Redding, Calif. A wildfire roared with little warning into the Northern California city as thousands of people scrambled ...
(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Police tape blocks the house where relatives say three people were found dead following a wildfire in Redding, Calif., Saturday, July 28, 2018. The death count from a rapidly growing Northern California wildfire rose to f... (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Police tape blocks the house where relatives say three people were found dead following a wildfire in Redding, Calif., Saturday, July 28, 2018. The death count from a rapidly growing Northern California wildfire rose to f...
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). CORRECTS TO GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN - Friends of the Bledsoe family embrace outside of the sheriff's office in Redding, Calif., on Saturday, July 28, 2018, after hearing news of the death of Melody Bledsoe and her great-gran... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). CORRECTS TO GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN - Friends of the Bledsoe family embrace outside of the sheriff's office in Redding, Calif., on Saturday, July 28, 2018, after hearing news of the death of Melody Bledsoe and her great-gran...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fire victims: 2 firefighters, great-grandmother, children

    Fire victims: 2 firefighters, great-grandmother, children

    Saturday, July 28 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-07-28 23:33:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). CORRECTS SPELLING TO SHERRY, NOT SHERRI - Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that Sherri's children James, 4, and Emily 5, and grandmother were killed...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). CORRECTS SPELLING TO SHERRY, NOT SHERRI - Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that Sherri's children James, 4, and Emily 5, and grandmother were killed...
    The victims of the Northern California wildfire include a young brother and sister, their great-grandmother and 2 firefighters.More >>
    The victims of the Northern California wildfire include a young brother and sister, their great-grandmother and 2 firefighters.More >>

  • 2 children, great-grandmother perish in California wildfire

    2 children, great-grandmother perish in California wildfire

    Saturday, July 28 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-07-28 23:33:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2018.
    In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.More >>
    In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.More >>

  • Police: Texas mall robbery suspects nabbed; no shots fired

    Police: Texas mall robbery suspects nabbed; no shots fired

    Saturday, July 28 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-07-28 23:32:55 GMT
    Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.More >>
    Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.More >>
    •   

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - Two young children and their 70-year-old great-grandmother died in the wildfire that swept into the city of Redding with devastating speed, their family said Saturday, and a bulldozer operator who died working to contain the fire was identified as an 81-year-old man from a small community east of Sacramento.

A tearful Sherry Bledsoe confirmed the deaths of her grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, and her children, James Roberts, 5, and Emily Roberts, 4.

The fatalities brought the death toll to five since the so-called Carr Fire started burning Monday. It exploded Thursday, jumped the Sacramento River and entered the Redding city limits.

The bulldozer operator was identified by the Shasta County Sheriff's Department as Don Ray Smith of Pollock Pines. He was overtaken by flames while on the job and his body was found Thursday.

Authorities previously identified another firefighter fatality as Redding Fire Department Inspector Jeremy Stoke, who was killed on the job Thursday night. Details have not been released.

Donna Araiza, founder of the Alyssa Araiza "Wings of Angels" organization for seriously ill children, said Stoke regularly donated to her group, as well as the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"He and his wife, Alyson, were always supporting us," Araiza told the Record Searchlight, Redding's daily newspaper. "He was a generous and a good man."

The Bledsoes lived near the Keswick Estates neighborhood, and their home, like many around it, was reduced to ashes. The tragedy leaves Ed Bledsoe without his wife and the great-grandchildren he doted on.

"He lost everything. Everything. You can't lose more than family. And then you lose everything on top of that?" said Don Kewley, whose girlfriend is one of the Bledsoes' granddaughters. "The man's got the shirt on his back and the pants on his waist. Like that's it."

Ed Bledsoe had headed out for supplies Thursday thinking the flames were far away, but while shopping he received a desperate call from his great-grandson. The boy said he had to come back to the home.

Flames were closing in.

"We need your help," the boy said, according to Jason Decker, who is the boyfriend of another Bledsoe granddaughter.

Kewley said the family believed the area was not in imminent danger and Melody Bledsoe had no car.

Ed Bledsoe rushed home, but was turned back by police. The fire was raging and there were walls of flames.

Decker took the day off work Friday and drove his motorcycle to the home to look for members of the family but only found the smoldering remains of the house.

A day later, what remained of the Bledsoe property was surrounded with crime scene tape.

Decker said his own kids played with James and Emily and the children had trick-or-treated together.

"I don't even have any more tears to cry," Decker said. "But I keep finding them."

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.