Memorial Motorcycle Ride Held For Woman Struck By Semi

On Saturday family and friends gathered on motorcycles to remember a young woman who they say had a big heart.

Brooke Gray lost her life after troopers say her motorcycle wrecked near I-44 and union avenue last week. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Brooke lost control of her motorcycle and wrecked. They say she was then hit and run over by a truck that drove off without stopping.

Brooke's mother, Lennie Gray, says Brooke loved to ride motorcycles. Today dozens of people are showing their support for the family by taking a bike ride from 41st and memorial to Skiatook.

"This will be Brooke's last ride, to say farewell," said Lennie Gray.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.