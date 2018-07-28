Inspiring Story Of Friendship At Tulsa Home And Garden Show - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Inspiring Story Of Friendship At Tulsa Home And Garden Show

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Home and Garden Show is featuring some unique products and businesses. One start-up says their business is was inspired by friendship.

The 3 founders of a garage cleaning service called Periwinkle go way back. In fact, they played football together and all graduated from Lincoln Christian High School here in Tulsa before going their separate ways with both college and careers until one of them was laid off unexpectedly.

"And that's how we all got started it was like we got together, and we said let's create an awesome job for our best friend and let's see where it goes," said co-founder Seth Lewandowski.

"To get that support from my friends, I felt down a little bit after that happened," said co-founder Cole Johnson

They now try to bring happiness to each customer one clean garage at a time. The team serves all areas near the Tulsa and OKC Metros.

"We are using our service to help the homeowners reduce the clutter in their house in their life in their garage and create a little more room for happiness," said Lewandowski.

The service works by taking cell phone photos of your garage and providing an estimate and recommendations.

"We'll discuss if you want shelving in you want painting done. What exactly they want and how they want it done so we can cater to their needs," said Johnson.

Periwinkle is one of the many unique businesses featured at the River Spirit expo center right now. The home and garden show is open until 8 on Saturday and will be open again Sunday from 11 to 5. 

