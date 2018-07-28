Sailor's body recovered in Lake Michigan, 1 week after race

Saturday, July 28 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-07-29 02:41:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...
Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-07-29 02:37:47 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...
The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-07-29 02:33:08 GMT
(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool). A U.N. honor guard carries a casket containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, J...
When the newly released Korean War remains are sent for analysis to a military lab in Hawaii, they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from that decades-old conflict.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-07-29 02:21:09 GMT
(Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Robstown Chief of Police Erasmo Flores speaks at a news conference, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Robstown, Texas. Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that i...
Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-07-29 02:20:50 GMT
(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...
Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-07-29 02:19:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...
A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State...More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-07-29 02:18:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...
The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.More >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
CHICAGO (AP) - The body of a missing Chicago sailor has been recovered in Lake Michigan one week after falling off a yacht during a race.
Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed 53-year-old Jon Santarelli's body was spotted mid-day Saturday, about six miles from Chicago's Belmont Harbor.
Santarelli went missing July 21 approximately five miles east of Navy Pier. His crew's boat had just begun competing in the 110th edition of the Chicago Yacht Club's annual Race to Mackinac.
In a statement Saturday night, the yacht club expressed condolences to Santarelli's family, friends and the sailing community. A club official, Nick Berberian, said the club would investigate the death - including Santarelli's flotation device.
All competitors in the vicinity suspended racing the day he went missing to help search.
