Sailor's body recovered in Lake Michigan, 1 week after race

CHICAGO (AP) - The body of a missing Chicago sailor has been recovered in Lake Michigan one week after falling off a yacht during a race.

Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed 53-year-old Jon Santarelli's body was spotted mid-day Saturday, about six miles from Chicago's Belmont Harbor.

Santarelli went missing July 21 approximately five miles east of Navy Pier. His crew's boat had just begun competing in the 110th edition of the Chicago Yacht Club's annual Race to Mackinac.

In a statement Saturday night, the yacht club expressed condolences to Santarelli's family, friends and the sailing community. A club official, Nick Berberian, said the club would investigate the death - including Santarelli's flotation device.

All competitors in the vicinity suspended racing the day he went missing to help search.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

