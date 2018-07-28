TPS Still Looking To Fill Positions Before School Year Begins

Tulsa Public School leaders say the district is making progress in filling its open positions.

The district held an employment expo today. TPS officials say about 50 people showed up to apply for jobs ranging from special education to principal positions. TPS is still looking to fill about 45 open positions.

“The ideal candidate is someone who has an interest in education, who is willing to grow and develop as a teacher and who wants to see kids excel and develop professionally,” said Coy Nesbitt for Tulsa Public Schools.

If you are interested in working for the district click here