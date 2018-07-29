Sunday Storms Move Out, But More On The Way

Our soaking Sunday morning rains across Green Country were just what the doctor ordered, and the rain chances aren’t quite done yet!

Steadier rain and storms will continue to push into far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma through the late morning hours before clearing completely out of Green Country. The afternoon hours of our Sunday are looking much calmer and drier, though an additional isolated storm can’t be completely ruled out later in the day.

Sunshine will spread back into Green Country for the afternoon! Temperatures look to stay comfortably below normal by late July standards, with highs ranging from the mid-80s in far northeast Oklahoma to around 90 in parts of far southern Oklahoma. It will be a bit muggy this afternoon with very light winds.

One more round of widespread showers and storms will develop late overnight and into very early Monday morning as a cold front takes shape. Storms look to develop near Tulsa in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning, quickly pushing south with the heaviest and most widespread rains looking to come just south of Tulsa Monday morning. A few embedded strong to severe wind gusts will again be possible with this activity, but primarily it’ll be another beneficial rain for many locations!

Rain chances will be quickly decreasing Monday afternoon as drier air arrives behind that cold front, and that will likely be our last chance of significant rain for quite a while. Behind the front, temperatures will again be extremely pleasant by late July standards with highs only in the low to mid 80s on Monday!

The middle of the upcoming week looks spectacular! We’ll be in for some very refreshing mornings Tuesday and Wednesday as lows dip into the lower 60s! Nice! Below normal temperatures look to continue through mid-week with highs in the 80s through Wednesday. More typical summer heat will gradually return late next week into next weekend as an upper level ridge settles back in, bringing the 90s back to Green Country. But until then, enjoy this terrific break from the heat!

