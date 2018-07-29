Suspect arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Oklahoma

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it has arrested a suspect in a fatal drive-by shooting in south-central Oklahoma.

Investigators say they arrested 27-year-old Tyler Deerinwater in a Seminole County parking lot Saturday.

Deerinwater is a suspect in the shooting death of 36-year-old Johnathan Merriman in Hughes County. Merriman was fatally shot on June 24 outside a grocery store in Holdenville, about 68 miles (109 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Officials say a woman was also injured during the shooting.

Investigators arrested two people days after the drive-by shooting and said they were searching for a third. The car used in the shooting has been recovered.

Deerinwater was booked into the Hughes County Jail on a murder complaint. Court records don't indicate whether Deerinwater is represented by an attorney.

