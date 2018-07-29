Power restored at 46 buildings in NYC housing complex

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."

Power has been restored at New York City housing development where nearly four dozen buildings lost electricity service for a few hours.

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman f...

Funeral held for last 5 of 9 relatives killed in sinking

Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...

Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.

Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.

(Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Robstown Chief of Police Erasmo Flores speaks at a news conference, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Robstown, Texas. Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that i...

The body of a missing Chicago sailor has been recovered in Lake Michigan one week after falling off a yacht during a race.

A deadly Northern California wildfire has destroyed more than 500 buildings and is threatening thousands more as it rages into its fourth day.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A burned out vehicle sits in front of a wildfire-ravaged home Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding, Calif.

A lawyer for Sean Spicer says an accusation that the former White House press secretary used a racial slur to describe a black student while in high school is false.

NEW YORK (AP) - Power has been restored at New York City housing development where nearly four dozen buildings lost electricity service for a few hours.

The Fire Department of New York says crews were sent to Spring Creek Towers, formerly Starrett City, in Brooklyn's East New York section around 5 a.m. Sunday after all 46 buildings lost power.

WCBS-TV reports a 57-year-old old woman who was on a respirator when the power went out was found dead. Officials tell the station that the machine didn't rely on building power because it ran on its own batteries, and she may have died before the power outage.

Power was restored around 10 a.m. Several people had to be rescued from stalled elevators.

There are nearly 6,000 apartments and about 15,000 residents in the housing complex, which has its own independent power plant outside the management of ConEdison.

