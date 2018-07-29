Colombian Drug Cartel Put A $70K Bounty On This Dog

Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy, Sunday afternoon.More >>
The petition for recreational marijuana has surpassed the amount of signatures needed to get on the November ballot, according to Green the Vote,More >>
Tulsa Police and Fire are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 2300 Lewis. According to reports one of the vehicles rolled over, and Tulsa fire is bringing in the jaws of life in. The occupant of the rolled vehicle is said to be a woman in her 80's. This a Developing StoryMore >>
Activist group Green the Vote says it has obtained enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on the November ballot with over 132,000 total. That's 8,000 more than required for the August 8th deadline.More >>
