Crews lament longer fire season that spawns erratic blazes

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman f...

Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.

Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.

(Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Robstown Chief of Police Erasmo Flores speaks at a news conference, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Robstown, Texas. Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that i...

The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.91.

A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.

A deadly Northern California wildfire has destroyed more than 500 buildings and is threatening thousands more as it rages into its fourth day.

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."

A lawyer for Sean Spicer says an accusation that the former White House press secretary used a racial slur to describe a black student while in high school is false.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter walks along a containment line in front of an advancing wildfire Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding, Calif.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter makes a stand in front of an advancing wildfire as it approaches a residence Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding ,Calif.

By MARTHA MENDOZA

Associated Press

ANDERSON, California (AP) - Exhausted and hungry, some 12,000 firefighters are working 24-hour shifts battling deadly California wildfires and becoming resigned to fire seasons that start earlier, burn longer and unleash increasingly unpredictable blazes.

"There's a lot going on up here, endless fires, and they're all characteristically pretty much the same - windy, hot and dry," firefighter James Sweeney said before heading out for a meal and a nap.

Sweeney, from St. Petersburg, Florida, is a "hotshot," part of an elite team of highly trained wildland firefighters who spend fire season battling the fiercest blazes in the country.

Weary after more than a day on the fire lines, the 43-year-old said when his Gila, New Mexico-based crew does leave California, he expects to go north into Oregon, where new fires are kicking up.

"These days it's crazy," he said. "We give up our whole life all summer."

Crews made progress this weekend on the Carr Fire near Redding, about 230 miles (370 kilometers) north of San Francisco. But it was still threatening thousands of homes and was not expected to be fully contained until mid-August at the earliest.

For many of the firefighters slamming down 9,000-calorie meals between shifts, the nonstop effort has become routine.

Last year, a fast-moving series of fires in Santa Rosa, just north of San Francisco, and elsewhere in Northern California killed 44 people and destroyed more than 8,000 structures. Last December's Thomas Fire near Santa Barbara burned almost 282,000 acres (440 square miles), becoming the largest wildfire in California history.

In his 19 years on the job, Cal Fire Capt. Chris Anthony said the most significant change is that hotter, drier conditions now mean that firefighters are trained to take a "tactical pause" to reconsider before charging in against the flames.

"Fire has become a lot more unpredictable," he said. "In the past we could plan, but these days a fire can take a sudden and deadly turn."

That's what happened Thursday, when the fire near Redding pivoted and exploded in size, taking down hundreds of homes and killing five people, two of them firefighters. Another firefighter was killed earlier in the month battling a giant fire near Yosemite National Park.

Firefighter Jason Campbell was on the front lines Thursday near Yosemite when the Carr Fire destroyed his home, an RV and a boat near Redding. Redding Police Chief Roger Moore also lost his home.

Capt. Jarrett Grassl, a 19-year veteran who works for the Higgins Fire District in Northern California, said his crew ran into homeowners trying to save their own properties. The threat to homes reflects the shrinking divide between wilderness and urban areas.

"Every year it seems to be a bigger problem," Grassl said Saturday, in 110-degree weather with zero precipitation.

Fighting wildfires is almost always dangerous and grueling, but experienced firefighters said the Carr Fire has been even hotter, drier and more erratic than they are accustomed to.

Crews used shovels, hoses and chain saws to corral giant walls of flame that burned through canyons and up steep gulches. The air was thick with smoke and dust as they hauled heavy gear up and down unstable hillsides, grabbing gulps of water whenever they could. They largely worked in silence, with the sound of crashing tree limbs and roaring flames drowning out radios.

Nevada County Fire Capt. Nathan Menth calls California's weather system "the prolonged summer." Replenishing fire hose gear after spending the night protecting a Redding neighborhood, he said he was surprised by how quickly the fire spread.

"The winds came in," he said. "It was out of control."

But 13 years into his career, that chaos is something he's come to expect.

There was one small bright spot in his last shift. As flames leaped from one pine to the next, creating a canopy of fire, his team stopped its truck in a driveway near scattered oak trees, expecting the wildfire to continue unchecked.

"But this one oak, it slowed it down," he said. "I don't know why, but it just didn't torch off. And that allowed us to turn the fire from those homes, to be proactive instead of reactive."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.