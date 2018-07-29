Tulsa police search for suspects in shooting death of man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa police search for suspects in shooting death of man

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police in Tulsa are looking for two persons of interest in the overnight shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

Authorities say the body of Aundre Byrd was discovered at 2:24 a.m. Sunday outside a north Tulsa apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say they have identified a man and a woman who are known associates of Byrd as persons of interest in their investigation. Detectives say they were seen together prior to the shooting and fled the area with a young boy described as their son afterward.

Tulsa Police Det. Dave Walker says a motive for the shooting has not been established.

