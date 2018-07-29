OKC Police Searching For Missing 8-Year-Old Boy

Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy, Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, Elijah Muhammad was last seen at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North independence Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said they do not know the exact time Muhammad left, or what he was wearing.

If anyone has information on Muhammad's whereabouts they are asked to call 911

The boy’s grandmother, Deborah Gale, says she thinks he wandered out of her apartment while she was sleeping.

“I feel like I failed him because he was there and I get up and he's gone,” Gale said.

Gale describes her grandson as 4’11, African-American, and having dreadlocks with blond tips.

“He was with me for the weekend and he ran away, so if anybody knows anything please just dial 911,” Gale said.