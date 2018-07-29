OKC Police Searching For Missing 8-Year-Old Boy

On Saturday a bicyclist died after police say he was hit by a truck in midtown. Friends say Thiemo Schmidt and his friend were riding their bikes near 11th and Harvard when they were struck by a pickup.More >>
On Saturday a bicyclist died after police say he was hit by a truck in midtown. Friends say Thiemo Schmidt and his friend were riding their bikes near 11th and Harvard when they were struck by a pickup.More >>
Game Wardens need your help. Oklahoma Game Wardens say a deer was poached in Delaware County on Tuesday, July 17. The deer was found on the east side of County Road south 670 with a bullet hole behind the shoulder.More >>
Game Wardens need your help. Oklahoma Game Wardens say a deer was poached in Delaware County on Tuesday, July 17. The deer was found on the east side of County Road south 670 with a bullet hole behind the shoulder.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!