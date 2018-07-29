Tulsa Police Investigating Two Vehicle Crash Near Downtown - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Investigating Two Vehicle Crash Near Downtown

File photo. File photo.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police and Fire are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 2300 Lewis.

According to reports one of the vehicles rolled over, and Tulsa fire is bringing in the jaws of life in. The occupant of the rolled vehicle is said to be a woman in her 80's.

This a Developing Story

