News: Crime

Chanute Man Wounded In Officer-Involved Shooting, Ambulance Chase

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
CHANUTE, Kansas -

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred as a suspect stole an ambulance in Chanute over the weekend.

Chanute officers responded to a call Saturday afternoon of someone acting erratically at a Walmart parking lot.  According to KWCH, the CBS affiliate in Wichita, the man is identified as 38-year-old Trevor Jones of Chanute.

The KBI says its preliminary investigation found emergency responders were communicating with Jones when he jumped inside an ambulance, locked the doors and drove away. One officer fired several shots at the departing ambulance.

A brief chase followed before the ambulance was stopped and the suspect was detained. Trevor Jones was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a Wichita hospital for further treatment.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the confrontation.

Chanute is located north of Coffeyville, Kansas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

