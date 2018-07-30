Storms Pushing Across Central-Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Storms Pushing Across Central-Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Due to the storms near our area this morning I’ll keep the discussion brief. 

We’re tracking the last MCS for this current series of storm systems.  This one is taking a route slightly more westward compared to Sunday mornings system but will still impact portions of eastern and southern Oklahoma this morning.  The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will remain mostly to our southwest or south with damaging winds the primary concern along with heavy rainfall in some locations.  The storm complex will move central portion of the state and dive south to southeast before through pre-dawn.  There will be a chance for some scattered shows and storms to back build into the metro this morning.  The threat for severe weather in the Tulsa metro will remain very low. 

This MCS at 3:05 a.m. across central Oklahoma will reinforce the boundary that is located near I-40 this morning and will bring unseasonably “not as hot” weather into northeastern Oklahoma this afternoon with many locations in the lower 80s.  Later this afternoon part of the main upper air trough will move across northeast Oklahoma and could trigger some additional scattered thunderstorms.  This pop would remain from roughly 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. across southeastern Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma including the Tulsa metro. 

The temps may have a chance to outperform this forecast if the sun makes a faster return than anticipated.  Temps for the next two days will remain mild with morning lows in the lower to 60s and highs back into the mid and upper 80s.  The relatively dry air (lower dew points) across the Missouri Valley into northeastern Oklahoma will allow for rather comfortable weather by late July and early August standards.

The upper level pattern will continue to keep the mid-level ridge west of the state while a trough influences the nation across the Midwest to upper great Lakes region with much cooler air for the next three days before the ridge will begin expanding eastward over the state.  This will bring increasing temps again by the weekend with highs back into the 90s.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.  Have a super great day!

