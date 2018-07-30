Storms Pushing Across Central-Eastern Oklahoma

We’re tracking the last MCS for this current series of storm systems. This one is taking a route slightly more westward compared to Sunday mornings system but will still impact portions of eastern and southern Oklahoma this morning.More >>
We’re tracking the last MCS for this current series of storm systems. This one is taking a route slightly more westward compared to Sunday mornings system but will still impact portions of eastern and southern Oklahoma this morning.More >>
It doesn’t look like the end of July and the beginning of August. At least from the viewpoint of the upper air pattern. The dominant ridge is located well west of the region with a trough across the eastern third of the nation.More >>
It doesn’t look like the end of July and the beginning of August. At least from the viewpoint of the upper air pattern. The dominant ridge is located well west of the region with a trough across the eastern third of the nation.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!