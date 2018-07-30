Man Arrested, Accused Of Robbing, Beating Up Tulsa Store Manager

Police arrest a man wanted for allegedly beating a female manager at a Tulsa store so badly she needed to have surgery.

Officers have been looking for 20-year-old Dwayne Keys for several weeks after they say he tried to steal from the Family Dollar store in the 800 block of North Sheridan on July 11th and beat up the manager.

Tulsa city jail records show Keys was arrested on Friday, July 27th.

Back on the 11th, Tulsa Police say Keys walked into the store and started putting items in a shopping cart. When the manager confronted him, police say Keys attacked her. She had to have surgery to remove several bone chips.

Police say Dwayne Keys returned to the store a few days later, but when he saw the victim working there, he left.