Police: Man Runs Off After Robbing Tulsa Convenience Store

Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Tulsa convenience store early Monday.

Officers were called to the QuikTrip at 61st and Lewis just after 3 a.m.

Police say a store clerk told them, a man walked in and demanded cash from the register. After getting the money, the man left. Officers say no weapon was seen.

Police searched the area around the store, but did not find him.

They add the store employee was not injured.