Chuck Stevens, Familiar Voice On Tulsa Radio Dies

A long-time Tulsa radio DJ who died over the weekend is being remembered on the air Monday.

100.9 FM-Totally Awesome 80 radio says DJ Chuck Stevens was the morning voice of the show for almost two years and was a familiar voice on Tulsa radio for many decades.

He died suddenly this weekend.

100.9 FM is holding a tribute to him on the air Monday, July 30th.

Details on Chuck Steven's memorial service haven't been made just yet.