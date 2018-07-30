Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

Monday, July 30 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-07-30 13:40:26 GMT
The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.More >>
Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.More >>
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.More >>
Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators of a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.
The federal lawsuit was filed Sunday on behalf of two members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when the boat sank July 19 on Table Rock Lake in Branson. Others killed were from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.
The lawsuit accuses Ride the Ducks of Branson owner Ripley Entertainment and others of ignoring bad weather warnings that day and of knowing that design flaws made the boats susceptible to sinking.
The legal team that filed the lawsuit has litigated previous wrongful death cases involving duck boats. Lawyers from the team plan a news conference later Monday to discuss the lawsuit.
