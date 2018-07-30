6 In The Morning Talks About 'Greenwood Avenue: A VR Experience'

Shooting continues on a unique new film being produced in Tulsa, based on the Tulsa Race Riots.

Kenya Uhuru is one of the producers and Irma Hall is the lead actress. On Monday, both stopped by 6 In The Morning to talk about the project.

It's called "Greenwood Avenue: A Virtual Reality Experience" and it will premiere on YouTubeVR.

It was created by Ayana Baraka and partially funded by Google. They say the five-part series will revolve around a 14-year old African-American girl living in 1920's Greenwood District, also known as Black Wall Street.