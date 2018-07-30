$100M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed In Branson Duck Boat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

$100M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed In Branson Duck Boat

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
CBS News CBS News
CBS News CBS News
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -

A wrongful death lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators of the duck boat that sank last week on Table Rock Lake, killing 17 people.

The federal lawsuit was filed Sunday on behalf of two members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when the boat sank Thursday, July 19th on Table Rock Lake in Branson. Others killed were from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

The lawsuit accuses Ride the Ducks of Branson owner Ripley Entertainment and others of ignoring bad weather warnings that day and of knowing that design flaws made the boats susceptible to sinking.

7/27/2018 Related Story: Recordings Show Change In Weather Before Missouri Duck Boat Sank

The legal team that filed the lawsuit has litigated previous wrongful death cases involving duck boats. Lawyers from the team plan a news conference later Monday to discuss the lawsuit.

Lawyers from the team plan a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday to discuss the lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.