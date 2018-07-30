Catoosa Woman Wins Gold In Special Olympics USA

Catoosa is now home to an Olympic weightlifting champion.

Elizabeth Hubert, a Walmart Supercenter employee, just participated in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Washington and returned with four gold medals in weightlifting.

Hubert won gold in bench press, squat, deadlift and combination (total weight of the previous three categories).



“We are so excited for Elizabeth and her opportunity to compete as a Special Olympian,” said Jason Klunck, Walmart store manager. “She did a fantastic job representing Walmart, and we look forward to celebrating her multiple wins in Seattle.”

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games were held in Seattle July 1-6. More than 4,000 athletes and coaches representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia competed in 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports.