Man Ordered To Pay Millions For Affair With Married Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Ordered To Pay Millions For Affair With Married Woman

Posted: Updated:
Image of the King proposing to his then girlfriend, from the company's YouTube channel. Image of the King proposing to his then girlfriend, from the company's YouTube channel.
DURHAN, North Carolina -

A judge says a Texas man's affair with a North Carolina man's wife should cost him nearly $9 million.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages Thursday from Francisco Huizar III.

King had sued Huizar for, among other complaints, criminal conversation and an obscure law called "alienation of affection."  The law exists in six states, including North Carolina, WSOC-TV reports.

"What I've endured, I've compared it to a nuclear bomb going on around my surroundings," King said, according to the station.

Attorney Joanne Foil says the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King's company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company. Huizar's attorney, Cheri Patrick, says the Kings' marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show. Patrick says King was controlling and manipulative.

The judge said it was "a textbook case" of how not to end a marriage in North Carolina, the Herald-Sun reports. 

Huizar plans to appeal.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.