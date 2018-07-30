Tulsa Police Looking For Thieves Who Shot Victim In Leg

Tulsa Police are looking for two robbers they say shot their victim in the leg.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of East 51st Street around 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 30, 2018. When they got on scene, Tulsa Fire and EMSA told police the victim had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

According to the victim, he was walking in the area when two men in a white van approached him.

The victim told police one of the men got out of the van, demanded the victim put his phone and wallet in a bag. The victim said the man then shot him in the right leg and they drove west from 8900 East 51st Street.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Police.