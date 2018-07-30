2-Year-Old Injured In Tulsa Crash Dies

Tulsa Police say a 2-year-old that was critically injured in a car crash has died.

On July 28, 2018, police said a woman had a seizure, which caused her to drive off the road and hit a tree near 193rd East Avenue near 41st Street.

7/28/2018 Related Story: Woman, 2 Children In Critical Condition After Crash In East Tulsa

They said the 30-year-old driver suffered broken legs, head and internal injuries.

There were two children in the car - one and two years old - that also suffered internal injuries.

At the time of the crash, police said the driver was wearing a seat belt and both children were secured in age-appropriate child seats.

No names have been released.