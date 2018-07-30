Recreational Marijuana Petition Gathers Sufficient Signatures, G - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Recreational Marijuana Petition Gathers Sufficient Signatures, Group Says

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Oklahomans behind the petition effort to put recreational marijuana on the November ballot have reached their goal.

The group plans to turn in their signatures to the state next week. They say they have reached their goal to get at least one of two state questions on the November ballot. The group has been gathering signatures for the last several months to both declare marijuana as a medicinal plant in the state constitution and to open up recreational marijuana use. 

They say they have gathered 132,527 signatures to put recreational marijuana on the ballot. 

Their early success has surprised even the people backing medical marijuana. 

“We did this, right. So, we know how hard it is. We did it in 2014 and we tried to do the constitutional amendment in 2014. And we backed off of that when we actually did our petitioning in 2016 because we thought it was too hard. So the fact that they’ve been able to do that is just a spectacular testament I think to the awareness that people have around the whole marijuana issue in Oklahoma,” said medical marijuana petition author Chip Paul. 

If successful, it would be State Question 797 to open recreational marijuana on the November ballot

The signatures, however, still need to be validated by the state.

