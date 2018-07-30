Man charged with newsroom killings pleads not guilty

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.

Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis.

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis.

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California while farther north firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.

(Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Robstown Chief of Police Erasmo Flores speaks at a news conference, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Robstown, Texas.

Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.

Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md.

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md.

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleaded not guilty Monday in court papers, and his attorneys contended any identification of their client at trial will be tainted due to "impermissible" identification procedures used by police.

Attorneys for Jarrod Ramos entered the not guilty plea in electronic court filings shortly before his scheduled initial appearance, which was canceled due to the filings. The appearance was no longer needed because Ramos' lawyer, William Davis, formally entered his client's appearance in court documents. Davis made requests for discovery and a speedy trial.

"By doing that, that eliminates the need for an initial appearance because he now has counsel. He is represented," Wes Adams, the Anne Arundel County state's attorney, told reporters outside the courtroom.

Ramos is being held without bail, indicted by a grand jury on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder and assault. Police say Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way into the newsroom June 28. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters were killed.

Ramos' lawyers contend in court papers that "any in-court identification at the trial of the Defendant will be tainted as a result of impermissible suggestive identification procedures undertaken by police authorities and/or will be the result of an illegal arrest or search." The filing did not elaborate. Ramos was identified by authorities through facial recognition technology.

Attorneys for Ramos also argued in Monday's filings that evidence seized in the case was obtained illegally. Attorneys also demanded that prosecutors produce at trial "the chemist, analyst, technician, or other person who analyzed any substance alleged by the prosecution to be a controlled dangerous substance, including any substance used as a standard of comparison."

They called for the presence "of any breathalyzer operator or blood technician or analyst" who obtained any samples.

Adams said the next step in the case is a status conference scheduled sometime before the end of next month by Anne Arundel County Judge Laura Kiessling, who has been assigned the case. Adams said the status conference is intended to discuss a schedule for hearing motions, a trial date and other matters involving prosecution of the case.

The Capital newspaper had written about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. Ramos had unsuccessfully sued the writer and the newspaper's publisher for defamation.

