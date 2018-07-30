Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Spend Time At Lake Texoma

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon. According to report, a body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. following a house fire in the 10700 block of Lori Lane in Oklahoma County. Authorities learned that the victim’s roommate was headed to Texas. Officials say the roommate was apprehended during a traffic stop and will be interviewed for questioning. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as they become available.More >>
Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy, Sunday afternoon.More >>
A man injured in a collision with a Tulsa Public School bus in January is suing for damages.More >>
Tulsa Police say a 2-year-old who was critically injured in a car crash has died.More >>
