Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Spend Time At Lake Texoma

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon. According to report, a body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. following a house fire in the 10700 block of Lori Lane in Oklahoma County. Authorities learned that the victim’s roommate was headed to Texas. Officials say the roommate was apprehended during a traffic stop and will be interviewed for questioning. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as they become available.