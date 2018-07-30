Texas police release new video of suspect in doctor slaying

Monday, July 30 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-07-30 20:08:58 GMT
(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...
The head of the Minneapolis police union says that body-camera video proves two officers were justified in using deadly force in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Monday, July 30 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-07-30 20:04:45 GMT
(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis is scheduled to be in court ...
Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.More >>
Monday, July 30 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-07-30 20:04:39 GMT
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman f...
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.More >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.
The city's Police Chief Art Acevedo said last week there's a "high probability" Dr. Mark Hausknecht was targeted when he was fatally shot while riding a bicycle to work earlier this month. Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.
Police posted the video on social media Monday, saying it showed the suspect in a neighborhood immediately after the fatal shooting. The footage shows a person with a ball cap riding a bicycle. Authorities have described the suspect as wearing a short-sleeved polo shirt and khaki shorts.
In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.
