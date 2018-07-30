Texas police release new video of suspect in doctor slaying

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter walks along a containment line in front of an advancing wildfire Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding, Calif.

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman f...

Funeral held for last 5 of 9 relatives killed in sinking

Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis is scheduled to be in court ...

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California while farther north firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.

A cash reward is being offered in the search for a man suspected in the death of a 33-year-old Vermont mother.

Reward offered in search for suspect in death of girlfriend

The head of the Minneapolis police union says that body-camera video proves two officers were justified in using deadly force in the fatal shooting of a black man.

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...

Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

The city's Police Chief Art Acevedo said last week there's a "high probability" Dr. Mark Hausknecht was targeted when he was fatally shot while riding a bicycle to work earlier this month. Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

Police posted the video on social media Monday, saying it showed the suspect in a neighborhood immediately after the fatal shooting. The footage shows a person with a ball cap riding a bicycle. Authorities have described the suspect as wearing a short-sleeved polo shirt and khaki shorts.

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

