Texas police release new video of suspect in doctor slaying

By Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

The city's Police Chief Art Acevedo said last week there's a "high probability" Dr. Mark Hausknecht was targeted when he was fatally shot while riding a bicycle to work earlier this month. Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

Police posted the video on social media Monday, saying it showed the suspect in a neighborhood immediately after the fatal shooting. The footage shows a person with a ball cap riding a bicycle. Authorities have described the suspect as wearing a short-sleeved polo shirt and khaki shorts.

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

