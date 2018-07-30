Man Sues Tulsa Public Schools After Bus Wreck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Sues Tulsa Public Schools After Bus Wreck

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man injured in a collision with a Tulsa Public School bus in January is suing for damages. Tulsa County resident David Crabtree was one of two people taken to the hospital in a chain reaction wreck on the Broken Arrow Expressway January 10, 2018. 

Police said the wreck took place in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Lewis. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck that took place in a construction zone.

A student was the other person hurt, but their injuries were not severe, police said at the time. 

1/10/2018 Related Story: Two Hurt In Crash Involving Tulsa School Bus

Crabtree's lawsuit says Nehru Shabazz Williams, the bus driver, rear-ended another vehicle and the resulting wreck injured Crabtree. Crabtree, who was 54 at the time of the wreck, says his injuries are "permanent, painful and progressive."

He is suing for medical expenses, pain and suffering, lost wages and impaired earning capacity due to his injuries. The school is named as Williams was serving as their employee driving a bus owned by TPS.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.