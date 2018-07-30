Man Sues Tulsa Public Schools After Bus Wreck

A man injured in a collision with a Tulsa Public School bus in January is suing for damages. Tulsa County resident David Crabtree was one of two people taken to the hospital in a chain reaction wreck on the Broken Arrow Expressway January 10, 2018.

Police said the wreck took place in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Lewis. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck that took place in a construction zone.

A student was the other person hurt, but their injuries were not severe, police said at the time.

1/10/2018 Related Story: Two Hurt In Crash Involving Tulsa School Bus

Crabtree's lawsuit says Nehru Shabazz Williams, the bus driver, rear-ended another vehicle and the resulting wreck injured Crabtree. Crabtree, who was 54 at the time of the wreck, says his injuries are "permanent, painful and progressive."

He is suing for medical expenses, pain and suffering, lost wages and impaired earning capacity due to his injuries. The school is named as Williams was serving as their employee driving a bus owned by TPS.