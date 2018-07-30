OCSO: Homicide Investigation Underway, Body Discovered Near Luth - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OCSO: Homicide Investigation Underway, Body Discovered Near Luther

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon.

According to report, a body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. following a house fire in the 10700 block of Lori Lane in Oklahoma County.

Authorities say the victim’s roommate is a person of interest. Officials learned the victim's roommate was headed to Texas.

Texas deputies apprehended the roommate around 12:30 p.m. during a traffic stop. OSCO investigators will interview the roommate. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

The State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as they become available.

